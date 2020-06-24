Breaking News

103 more COVID-19 patients die, over 5600 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19 has robbed 103 more South Africans of their lives, bringing the death toll from 2 102 to 2205.
Of the new deaths,15 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 25 in Gauteng and 63 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday June 24.

Mkhize also said the contagious disease has also infected more 5,688 people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infection number from 106 108 to 111 796. This is the biggest number of infections recorded since the outbreak of the disease in March this year.
The exponential increase gives credence to SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC)’s  projections, which were published by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday,  that in the next four weeks, the number of Covid-19  infection cases nationally is expected to top 400 000 and 7 400 deaths could occur by mid-July.

