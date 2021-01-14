E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

20 000 arrested for contravening lockdown regulations

By SUNDAY WORLD
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele holds a virtual media briefing to give an update on how far police have come in enforcing the COVID-19 Disaster Management Lockdown Regulations, following the ministerial visits to provinces to assess enforcement and compliance to the regulations. [Photo: GCIS]

Johannesburg – Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on South Africans to heed government’s call to adhere to the adjusted COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

This comes as 20 000 people have been arrested and/or fined for contravention of the Disaster Management Act since the start of the Adjusted Level 3 Lockdown on 29 December 2020.

In a statement, Cele noted with great concern the arrest of 7 455 citizens who were caught not wearing masks in public.


“These arrests were made despite people being told continuously to wear their masks. Wearing a mask is mandatory and people caught without one in public are committing an offence. The wearing of masks is both for your safety and the safety of others around you,” said the Minister.

A further 834 people were arrested for liquor related infringements such as for the sale, dispensing, distribution and transporting of alcohol.

Minister Cele commended the majority of South Africans who are complying with the adjusted regulations.

“I want to stress the point that the law enforcement agencies do not enjoy making these arrests as these laws are there to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus that’s ravaging our country. However, officers of the SAPS are left with no choice but to act in the interest of saving lives.

“Therefore, I urge everyone who resides within our borders to respect the laws of this land. The regulations are among our arsenal against this deadly virus and failure to comply with them, certainly will result in more people being infected and more lives being lost,” he said.

Since the start of the National Lockdown in March 2020, over 342 000 people have been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

– SAnews.gov.za

Have you read: Jacob Zuma’s nephew selling medicinal concoction which he claims can cure Covid-19

Also read: Jackson Mthembu tests positive for Covid-19

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

270 million COVID-19 vaccine doses secured for Africa

Johannesburg - The African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) has confirmed the acquisition of provisional 270 million vaccine doses for African countries, with at...
Read more
Breaking News

Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding for the rest of the week

Johannesburg - South Africa's embattled power utility Eskom will be enforcing loadshedding on the South African public from Thursday afternoon until Sunday evening. Eskom said...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.