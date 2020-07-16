ANC leader, Mapiti Matsena stabbed to death in “assassination”

Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) member and former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson, Mapiti Matsena, died after being fatally stabbed in the chest, in in his home, in Tshwane last night.

This was announced in a statement by the GPL today.

Police in Sinoville responded to the scene at Matsena’s Doorpoort home an hour before midnight and found him on the floor of his bedroom. Paramedics, who responded declared him deceased.

Reports suggest that a suspect gained entry through an unlocked glass door and that Matsena was in the bathroom at the time.

“His passing marks a great loss to the Province, and we appeal to law enforcement authorities to work with the greatest urgency to bring the murderers to book. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family and thank them for sharing him with us, his friends, political party the ANC and the entire community of Gauteng – which he represented in the Legislature and served with distinction,” reads the statement.

Matsena joined the GPL as a member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) following the 2019 National and Provincial Elections and was immediately appointed as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety. He also served as a Member of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development and Property Management.

“Understanding his role as a Public Representative, Hon, Matsena ensured full accountability by the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and the Provincial Police on matters of community safety – particularly women and children. His firm stance against Gender Based Violence gained him popularity amongst his peers as he never missed an opportunity to campaign and advocate for the strengthening of the fight against GBV every time he addressed a House Sitting,” concluded the statement.

The Young Communist League in Gauteng expressed anger at the brutal killing of Matsena, which they deem to have been an assassination.

YCL Gauteng secretary Kgabo Morifi said the police should not leave any stoned unturned in brining those involved to book.

“The YCLSA urges that these tragic incident that led to comrade Mapiti’s untimely death be urgently investigated. We are calling for a thorough investigation of this attack and that the perpetrator be brought to book,” he said.

“The police must leave no stone unturned. Every person who was involved in planning and executing the assassination must be arrested and sentenced to rot in jail,” he added.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has ordered a manhunt for the murder suspect.

Police said preliminary investigations showed that a lone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom.

At this stage, it did not appear that anything was taken by the suspect.

Sitole has assured the Matsena family that this murder is being thoroughly investigated.

“I have tasked the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case be investigated by the Provincial Investigation Unit and that critical resources including Crime Intelligence and Forensic Services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena” Sitole said.

Author



George Matlala,



Somaya Stockenstroom