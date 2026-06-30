Boy shot in JHB CBD, foreign owned shop allegedly looted

A boy has been shot in the Johannesburg CBD, allegedly by a shopkeeper believed to be a foreign national.
The incident happened on the corner of Troy and Kerk Street on Tuesday.
Early reports indicate that the shop where the gunshots came from was later looted.
On Tuesday afternoon, paramedics could be seen ferrying the injured boy to hospital.
This is a developing story.
- A boy was fatally shot in Johannesburg CBD.
- The shooting allegedly involved a Nigerian shopkeeper.
- Early reports suggest the boy was linked to looting at the shop.
- The shop was reportedly looted at the time of the incident.
- Sunday World will provide updates as the story develops.