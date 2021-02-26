Braamfontein targeted: Crime prevention plan will ease Wits students’ fears

Johannesburg – Thousands of Wits University students will come back to a much safer environment should measures by the institution and law enforcement bear fruit.

The Braamfontein area in Joburg has become a hotspot for crime, targeting students who take the Nelson Mandela Bridge to and from the Wits campus.

This saw a crime prevention plan being launched in the area this week. It was unveiled on Monday at the Nelson Mandela Bridge by Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, the MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena, the MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso and the speaker of council Nonceba Molwele.

They were joined by senior municipal managers, senior members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Wits University SRC representatives and the Inner Jozi Safety Forum.

Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said robberies and hijackings experienced by students had spurred them on to ask the mayor’s office for greater police visibility.

“We don’t have the numbers, but the amount of crime experienced by students is overwhelming. We have long-standing complaints of women being attacked when they leave campus,” said Mfeka.

“One woman jumped off a building about two years ago and there was another attempted jump. The bridge is also a hotspot where students are robbed of their phones and other valuables. Crime doesn’t only affect students but also so many other employees in the area.”

He said they had employed private security, but it was too expensive and not effective in policing crime.

With lectures resuming next month, Mfeka said it was necessary that mobile police stations become a priority in the surrounding area of the campus. JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed that the initiative was implemented because of complaints received from students being robbed in Braamfontein and on the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they walk between Newtown.

He said that according to the plan, JMPD, SAPS and private security will perform an integrated operation on a 24-hours basis, seven days a week.

“We plan to be visible on the streets, which get used mainly by students, to arrest perpetrators and to prevent further attacks on students,” he said.

He added t hat a J MPD command post bus is currently stationed on Jorissen Street in Braamfontein.

The bus will serve as a satellite station until a permanent station is established in Braamfontein.

This is where students and members of the public can report crime or other incidents.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom