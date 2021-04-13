Bushiri’s legal eagle offices looted

Johannesburg – The offices of Shepherd Bushiri’s lawyer in Pretoria were broken into and office equipment was stolen on Wednesday last week.

Some of the equipment stolen during the burglary at Ntsako Baloyi’s law firm in Hillcrest included a laptop and the central processing unit of his computer.

The burglary happened the day before he was to fly out to Malawi to attend the funeral of Bushiri’s eight year- old daughter, Israella, who died of a bone marrow disease.

Baloyi has since opened a case of burglary and theft at Brooklyn police station.

In a short statement seen by Sunday World, police confirmed the burglary and theft. News of the break-in was leaked to Sunday World by a tipster who is privy to the case.

“Remember they allegedly broke into his BMW X5 some years ago. The man is under siege,” said the deep throat, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation.

Also read: Bushiri’s lawyer suing the police for R15m over unlawful arrest

“The complainant alleges that he arrived at his workplace at about 7h30 on 2021/3/31 and found four windows with their burglars forced open and a Dell laptop worth R6 000 taken from one of the offices,” reads the police statement.

Speaking to Sunday from Malawi, Baloyi confirmed that his offices were broken into and the two items were pilfered.

“The law enforcement agencies broke into my vehicle and stole my laptop about three years ago. I hope this time around it is not them. You could see the people who did this are looking for information, but what are they hoping to get? I have nothing to hide,” said Baloyi.

Last month, he filed a R15-million lawsuit against the SAPS for unlawful arrest.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed that a case of burglary and theft has been opened and no suspect has been arrested and investigations are under way.

Also read: Tembe and Forbes families ask for privacy after Nelli’s death

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji