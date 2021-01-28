COSAFA backs Patrice Motsepe for CAF Presidency

Johannesburg – At a meeting of COSAFA Executive Committee held yesterday, it was unanimously resolved that Dr Patrice Motsepe is the only candidate endorsed by the 14-member regional body to run for the CAF Presidency in March this year.

“The COSAFA Executive reiterated a decision taken in 2017 that the Zone should always support one of its own, in this case Dr Motsepe. In 2017, COSAFA was the first bloc to endorse eventual winner Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.”

“The Executive has now resolved that Member Associates will back Dr Motsepe for the CAF Presidency,” COSAFA said in a statement.

“We are confident that once we take a unanimous decision to back one of our own, other members who want real change in CAF will join the winning party. In Dr Motsepe we have a candidate who will usher in a new era for African football,” said COSAFA President, Phillip Chiyangwa.

