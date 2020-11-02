E-edition
COVID-19 deaths hundreds shy of 20 000 mark

By Aubrey Mothombeni
COVID-19

The Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced that 135 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 on Sunday.

This while the the virus has infected 1371 people taking the overall COVID-19 cases to 726 823.

In the statement released on Sunday evening, Mkhize said the recovery rate has now reached 90% as 655 330 people have recovered from the virus.


These information was obtained from 19453 tests which were conducted, and so far atleast 4.8 million were conducted nationally since the start of the virus in South Africa.

Of the 135 deaths reported, 107 were reported in Gauteng, 22 in the Eastern Cape, while the remaining balance was reported in Western Cape (4) and Free State (2).

The national fatalities for corona virus now sits at 19 411, hundreds shy of the 20 000 mark.

“We extend the condolences the loved onces of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” concluded Mkhize.

