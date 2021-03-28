DJ Zinhle gushes over her new lover

Johannesburg – House music sensation Zinhle Jiyane, popularly known as DJ Zinhle, has seemingly confirmed that she is dating Black Motion member Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mahosana.

Sunday World reported in June last year that the two musos were dating, but they denied it at that stage.

However, while making a speech during the launch of the video of her latest single Indlovu, featuring Loyiso, Zinhle thanked Mahosana for his unwavering support, calling him “baby”, while the crowd was cheering.

“I would like to thank my family and friends, Nomuzi aka Moozlie, the team for making everything possible, Kalawa, NS Impact and most importantly Bongani, thank you so much baby,” Jiyane said with a beaming smile.

The allegations of sightings of the two hanging out lingered for months without any official confirmation from the couple.

Judging by DJ Zinhle’s speech, the two are solid. The couple is also alleged to be spending more time at Zinhle’s place, though Bongani has his own house.

They were also seen cuddly and locking lips as they were headed towards the parking lot. Mahosana is also said to be madly in love with Zinhle’s daughter Kairo.

“They’ve been enjoying spending time together and gett ing to know each other better. They seem to be very serious about their relationship and business side of the industry,” said a source close to the lovebirds.

“Bongani and Kairo also seem to be getting along very well, which makes DJ Zinhle happy.”

The source said some of Zinhle’s family members have met Mahosana and like him.

“He has met her brother and other family members,” confirmed the source. This is Zinhle’s first public relationship since her messy split from hip-hop star AKA.

AKA is engaged to his 21-year-old fiancée Nelli Tembe.

