Dr Sindi passes away after Covid-19 complications

Johannesburg – Well known Dr Sindisiwe Van Zyl, affectionately known as Dr Sindi, died after suffering Covid-19 complications on Saturday morning. She was 45.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

“Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show _Sidebar with Sindi’, _and all her social media platforms, but she genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus,” read the statement.

Van Zyl was a medical doctor, social media personality and Kaya FM host. Through social media South Africans rallied in support of the well known doctor and raised in excess of R1.5 million rand for her medical bills which had become a burden. Its reported that she was in the process of switching between medical aids when she became very I’ll. She spent just over two months in hospital and needed the use of a ventilator.

The family’s spokesperson Melanie Ramjee said the family is still dealing with the grief currently and the shock, but they would want her to be remembered for just the loving kind-hearted, giving and graceful person that she was.

The doctor leaves behind her husband and two young children.

Her family said in the statement that details of the memorial and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom