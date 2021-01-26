E-edition
Human Settlements on standby for Cyclone Eloise aftermath

By SUNDAY WORLD
DEVESTATING FIRST PICTURES OUT OF MOZAMBIQUE from Mercy Air chopper, before even intensifying CYCLONE ELOISE makes landfall. It's expected to intensify into a category 2 cyclone, before hitting Beira at around 5am SA time on Saturday. Image: Gauteng Weather

Johannesburg – The Department of Human Settlements has geared itself to assist various provinces and municipalities to deal with the damage anticipated as a result of Cyclone Eloise, which has made landfall in neighbouring Mozambique.

“Although we have since learned that Cyclone Eloise has been downgraded to a tropical storm, we are aware of the damage this could still do in parts of our country.

“Through our Emergency Housing Grant, we are ready to assist communities that will be affected by this storm so they can get back on their feet and restore their normal lives in the shortest possible time,” Human Settlements Director-General, Mbulelo Tshangana, said in a statement.


Tshangana said the department has held meetings with provinces including KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, to augment their disaster management plans on human settlements issues.

“These are the three provinces envisaged to be hard-hit by the storm. The national and provincial departments are an integral part of the disaster management centres and sector plans have been incorporated into both the national and provincial responses,” Tshangana said.

The Director-General has also reiterated the call for people to follow safety protocols and guidelines, as given by various municipalities and agencies.

– SAnews.gov.za

