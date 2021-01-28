E-edition
Breaking News

Iconic Sibongile Khumalo has died

By Somaya Stockenstroom
World-celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo has died. Image: Twitter.

Johannesburg – Reports are streaming in that the iconic Sibongile Khumalo has died at the age of 63.

Details around her death are yet to be confirmed.

“We are saddened by the passing of the phenomenal, three-time SAMA winner and Jazz Musician, Sibongile Khumalo. We send our condolences to her family, friends, and South Africans at large. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” reads a message from the SA Music Awards.


Born in Soweto in 1957, she was crowned with the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music in 1993.

The Jazz great performed for President Nelson Mandela at his 75th birthday celebration and the 1994 Presidential inauguration and led the country in song, singing the national anthems at the World rugby final in 1995 – when SA won.

Her family released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Sibongile Khumalo our iconic, world-celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma (24 September 1957 – 28 January 2021).

Dr Sibongile Khumalo was a world-renowned jazz and opera vocalist with a career spanning over 30 years.

Born in Soweto from a musical dynasty, Khumalo was the daughter of Grace and Professor Khabi Mngoma.

Khumalo began her musical journey at the tender age of eight, and was launched into the limelight when she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award at the Grahamstown Arts Festival in 1993.

Her illustrious career saw her release several critically acclaimed and award winning albums and graced a variety of prestigious events both locally and internationally.

The First Lady of Song as termed by Nelson Mandela was a celebrated and multi-award winning musician.

Throughout her career she was awarded many accolades including The Order of Ikhamanga (Silver) bestowed on her by President Thabo Mbeki.

Through her music, she has always reflected the richness of her culture, wisdom, and warmth of her family, her community, and her continent.

She will be missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her music, her friendship and her love.

Dr Sibongile Khumalo succumbed to stroke related complications after a lengthy period of illness.

The family is grateful for the support and prayers during this time.”

Tributes have already started pouring on social media: 

 

 

