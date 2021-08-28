Idols SA announces Somizi’s replacements

Johannesburg – Following the dumping of Somizi Mhlongo from his Idols SA duties by M-Net, the show will replace the flamboyant choreographer with guest presenters.

“As the competition now advances to live shows with the Top 16 contestants singing it out for the coveted grand prize, guest judges will be chosen from the infinite pool of Mzansi’s entertainment industry – and all are trailblazers in their respective crafts. The guest judges are going to be announced weekly via the Mzansi Magic website and social media platforms,” the company said in a statement.

This comes after last week’s Sunday World article that tipped Kelly Khumalo to replace Somizi as an Idols judge.

In the article, Sunday World reported that producers are eyeing singer Kelly Khumalo to take over Mhlongo’s hot seat.

Highly placed sources said that the channel has decided to use guest presenters to test the waters, especially with the fans.

On Saturday, Idols SA announced that the first guest judge would be Lady Du.

Dudu Ngwenya, popularly known as Lady Du, is a singer, rapper, dancer and songwriter hailing from Vosloorus.

Please give a warm #IdolsSA welcome to @Ladydu_sa! She's set to be the FIRST of MANY guest judges that'll join @tv_randall and @Unathi_Africa in the live shows this season. Episode 8 tomorrow is about to DU the things that can make the live show to be done! 💙 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 28, 2021

The granddaughter of Alias, the owner of the first nightclub in Vosloorus’ townships, daughter of DJ Choc and niece of YFM’s DJ Zan-D, music flows through her DNA.

She began her journey as a hip-hop DJ at age 9, sharing that, “Music was my place of safety… It was my only escape.”

DJ Mshega, Busiswa, DBN Gogo, DJ T-Man, Boohle, DJ Maphorisa, Boity, Kamo Mphela and Naak Musiq have had the pleasure of working with this powerhouse.

And her and Junior De Rocka’s song ‘Catalia’ has garnered over 1 million YouTube views and millions of streams.

Her contribution to one of South Africa’s biggest amapiano hits by Busta 929 and Mpura’s (RIP), ‘Umsebenzi Wethu’, has received high acclaim.

Lady Du has been featured on the cover of Spotify’s flagship amapiano playlist ‘Amapiano Grooves’, and graced a streaming platform’s ‘African Heat’ billboard in Times Square, New York! Back home eMzansi, she’s received nominations for the first-ever annual South African Amapiano Awards.

She said, “I’m trying to break the walls of a male- dominated industry.”

Her voice and voices of the next several live show guest judges are certainly going to add a new flavour to the feedback given to the Idols SA Season 17 hopefuls.

