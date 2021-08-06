M-Net gives Somizi time off until abuse allegations matter is resolved

Johannesburg – Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has been granted a break from the popular reality television singing competition show following the abuse scandal that the socialite has been caught up in.

This was announced on Friday after Somizi posted a message on his Instagram page, addressing the allegations made against him.

Somizi’s employer, M-Net, released a statement in which the pay-TV channel said the two have come to a mutual agreement where Somizi would take time off while the matter is being resolved.

M-Net said in the statement, “M-Net and Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved. Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until Sunday, 22 August 2021, as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded.”

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba