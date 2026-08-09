Maskandi star Scebi Dlamini dies in Richards Bay crash

Popular Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini, affectionately known as Inkosi Yamagcokama, was killed in a car crash near Melomed Hospital in Richards Bay early on Sunday morning.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate said the crash occurred at the traffic lights opposite Melomed Hospital. Emergency services, including Umhlathuze Traffic officers and SAPS, responded swiftly but Dlamini succumbed to severe injuries at the scene.

Three other occupants were taken to hospital. One of them died later. The other two remain under medical care.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma expressed condolences to the families affected, noting the tragedy’s painful timing on Women’s Day.

“Inkosi Yamagcokama has been an invaluable asset to the nation. He was admired for his humility and for putting Umsinga on the map, Duma said.

He added that Dlamini’s legacy would continue to inspire aspiring Maskandi musicians and strengthen the genre’s growing popularity.

The SAPS Accident Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Widely celebrated for his artistry and humility, he leaves behind a rich musical legacy cherished by millions of Maskandi lovers.

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