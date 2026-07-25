MKP president Jacob Zuma curtails Sibonelo Nomvalo’s powers

MK Party president Jacob Zuma has moved to place secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo’s office directly under his control, transferring its administrative authority to the Office of the President.

A presidential directive issued on July 24 states that the secretary-general’s office will “function directly under the office of the president”, with all signing authority previously held by the office transferred to Zuma’s office.

The directive places key functions managed by the SG’s office – including membership systems, governance monitoring, communications, security and party structures – under Zuma’s authority.

“The Secretary-General’s Office, shall with immediate effect, be strategically repositioned to function directly under the Office of the President, ensuring tighter organisational coherence, disciplined administration, and unified strategic direction across the movement,” said Zuma.

Wider restructuring

The move forms part of a wider restructuring that creates a Strategic Presidential Team (STP) to oversee MK’s operations, candidate selection, communications and internal compliance.

Nomvalo’s office remains part of the party structure but will now operate under the strategic authority of Zuma’s office.

Zuma also stripped Nomvalo of signing authority, and transferred the power to do so into the office of the president, consolidating executive control and administrative, organisational and governance processes.

“The SGO will now operate under presidential authority, responsible for executing and supporting core organizational functions, including membership system and related digital infrastructure, monitoring, and evaluation of governance across MKP caucuses and public representatives, communication and maintenance of party structures at all levels,” said Zuma.

He added that the secretariat shall be convened by a person designated by the office of the president.

“This arrangement ensures continuity, stability, and the smooth function of this governance structure under strategic authority of the Presidency.

Tabs on private security spending

Zuma also cut of exorbitant expenses spent on private security companies, which had charged the party millions of rands. One of the companies that had made money through protecting Nomvalo is Real Squad Security, which charged the party R336 000 for a package including two protectors, a reliever, two rifles, two handguns, and a vehicle.

“The responsibility to establish, maintain, and safeguard the security of the party against external threats shall now reside exclusively with the Office of the President. All national officials will be provided close protection and drivers by military veterans who are specialists in that field,” said Zuma, adding that military veterans will be put on the party’s payroll.

End to outsourced transport arrangements

He said that the MK Party would progressively transition towards buying vehicles for all officials, moving away from outsourced transport arrangements with the aim of strengthening internal control and reduce long term costs.

With the cost cutting measures to save the party from going bankrupt, Zuma also stated that MK Party will no longer use external travel agencies for the booking of travelling, however, he stated that the service will be insourced to cut costs.

Kubukeli to lead STP

Zuma also announced that the newly established STP team would be led by the party’s MP, Pumlani Kubukeli, as a convenor.

Kubukeli is a former president of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association, and his other roles in parliament include being a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence and also a member of Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans.

Other members of the STP include MK Party’s Limpopo MPL, Lulamile Jack, Petrus Matsemela, Mduduzi Chiya, Sindiswa Mthembu, Metsing Modise and Mandla Sidu.

Zuma has also placed party fundraising into his office, adding to his immediate action, where he had announced that he was taking charge of the party’s financials and banking systems on Thursday.

Fundraising operations, financial governance and organisational expenditure will be supervised by the MK party’s general manager, Zandile Makhathini-Neer, under the president’s office, while the STP will form part of the financial committee, audit committee, including procurement committee.

With the formation of the STP, Zuma had stated that he had officially dissolved the party’s presidential task team.

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