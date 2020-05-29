Parktown Boys High School principal back at work

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said today, the principal of Parktown Boys High School, Malcolm Williams has been at work since Monday.

Lesufi said while charges have been levelled against the Principal over the tragic drowning of Enock Mpianzi while on a school trip, the COVID-19 lockdown had delayed his hearing and he was thus allowed to resume work.

He added that parents through the school governing body had supported his return to the school.

“We will await the final report of the disciplinary hearing as well as the criminal case outcome before we can act further on this matter. Unfortunately, the lockdown delayed matters and the department is compelled to respect the rights of the principal” said Lesufi.

Mpianzi, who was a Grade 8 learner at Parktown Boys died while on a school orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge (Nyati camp) in North West on 25 January 2020.

Williams was then suspended with an independent investigation also calling for him to face charges.

Kabelo Khumalo