President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold ‘family meeting’ tonight

Johannesburg – The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, will later this evening address the nation on government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday 28 February 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

”The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet,” a statement from the presidency read.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman