Pressure mounts on Mpumalanga premier for flouting Covid-19 regulations

Johannesburg – Pressure is mounting on authorities to take swift action against Mpumalanga premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who was seen on TV not wearing a mask in public.

The premier was one of the dignitaries attending the funeral of minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who succumbed to Covid-19.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said she was not aware that her mask had fallen, an excuse that has drawn the rebuke of South Africans on social media.

The minister of police, Bheki Cele, in a statement, said the premier will be investigated.

“If South Africa wants to beat this invisible enemy which is COVID-19, we simply can’t let our guard down. This is why I have spoken to the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole to look into the matter of the Premier and an investigation must be conducted and necessary action must be taken,” Cele said.

Many ordinary South Africans have been arrested and fines for not wearing a mask in public spaces.

According to level 3 lockdown regulations currently in place, it is mandatory to wear a mask at all times while in public. Failure to do so could result in an arrest or fine imposed on offenders.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter below:

#PoliceMinistry The Minister of Police, General #BhekiCele calls for an investigation into the alleged conduct of Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who was seen on National TV, not wearing a mask in public. MLhttps://t.co/8Xsb95nQvR pic.twitter.com/inZwjsF2gF — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 24, 2021

Tommorow morning I'll be opening a charge against Premier of mpumalanga Refilwe mtsweni Tsipane for breaking the law , Disaster management act of 2002…. pic.twitter.com/9slnY9Swmo — Doctor ka valdo (@DoctorValdo) January 24, 2021

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane delivers the welcoming remarks during the Official Service for Minister Jackson Mthembu #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/Y0IAfXgEko — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 24, 2021

Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane not wearing a mask at the late Jackson Mthembu’s funeral. Was Bheki Cele not at the funeral to arrest her? pic.twitter.com/0IfFPD8bDW — A K H O N A 🇿🇦 (@dollar_mashesha) January 24, 2021

Refilwe-Pinocchio-SuperSuperSpreader Mtsweni-Tsipane, the one with more names than integrity, sense or honesty. pic.twitter.com/eNNiYqIlFq — Mø – (@mo_art_mo) January 24, 2021

After Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane gave her welcoming speech , on her way to her seat, DD Mabuza indicated to her that she should wear a mask and she ignored him… She wanted to be noticed as the host #JacksonMthembuFuneral — NonPartisan (@MulugisiM) January 24, 2021

Give it two weeks after this funeral… — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 24, 2021

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane Premier of Mpumalanga. No Mask 😷 No Social distancing- throwing hug’s around 🤨😠.. it will end in tears #JacksonMthembuFuneral pic.twitter.com/ugSYxxoQ4W — Special someone 😊 (@LwandleMkh_) January 24, 2021

Watch the space when Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane get rewarded with a higher position in government — D_Note (@donald_mmola) January 24, 2021

#JacksonMthembuFuneral So Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane failed to follow a simple rule Wearing of mask at public place pic.twitter.com/IbbKco1lvp — MOLAMU🇿🇦 (@molamu_moima) January 24, 2021

Never mind the obligatory fine that she must pay, thanks to the taxpayers footing her massive salary, President @CyrilRamaphosa @ANCMPUMALANGA must ensure that MP Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is removed from her position. She couldn’t have chosen a worst moment to break laws. — caution: asymptomatic nCovid19 🦠 (@tebogokhaas) January 24, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo