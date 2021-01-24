E-edition
Pressure mounts on Mpumalanga premier for flouting Covid-19 regulations

By Kabelo Khumalo
Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who was seen on TV not wearing a mask in public.

Johannesburg – Pressure is mounting on authorities to take swift action against Mpumalanga premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane who was seen on TV not wearing a mask in public.

The premier was one of the dignitaries attending the funeral of minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who succumbed to Covid-19.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said she was not aware that her mask had fallen, an excuse that has drawn the rebuke of South Africans on social media.


The minister of police, Bheki Cele, in a statement, said the premier will be investigated.

“If South Africa wants to beat this invisible enemy which is COVID-19, we simply can’t let our guard down. This is why I have spoken to the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole to look into the matter of the Premier and an investigation must be conducted and necessary action must be taken,” Cele said.

Many ordinary South Africans have been arrested and fines for not wearing a mask in public spaces.

According to level 3 lockdown regulations currently in place, it is mandatory to wear a mask at all times while in public. Failure to do so could result in an arrest or fine imposed on offenders.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter below: 

