Prince Philip has died, aged 99

Johannesburg – His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the statement read.

Prince Philip was the husband of Her Majesty The Queen of England.

Messages of condolences poured in on social media:

Very sad to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has passed away. My thoughts are with HRH & the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/SgEQ7PV3oH — Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) April 9, 2021

Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen & the Royal Family, after the death of Prince Philip aged 99 today. pic.twitter.com/m6YinpXwJB — Goodwood Racecourse (@Goodwood_Races) April 9, 2021

His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/teADGKRGxh — adiFamily (@adiFamily_) April 9, 2021

HRH The Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. We thank you for your service. x pic.twitter.com/hB7GsDsHV6 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh has sadly passed away aged 99. pic.twitter.com/cmdRtmNMg1 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 9, 2021

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Rest in Peace. ❤ pic.twitter.com/j1VJzv04U2 — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) April 9, 2021

