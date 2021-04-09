E-edition
Breaking News

Prince Philip has died, aged 99

By SUNDAY WORLD
Prince Philip.

Johannesburg – His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the statement read.

Prince Philip was the husband of Her Majesty The Queen of England.


Messages of condolences poured in on social media:

 

