Restaurant managers arrested for selling alcohol

Johannesburg – Gauteng police have confirmed the arrest of three managers of popular restaurants in Sandton and Silverton for selling liquor to patrons, in contravention to the Disaster Management Act and COVID-19 level three lockdown regulations.

In a statement, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police received information through crime intelligence about a popular restaurant in Sandton, in West Street that was selling alcohol to patrons.

“During O Kae Molao Operations on Saturday police pounced on the restaurant and found the place full to capacity and alcohol served openly on the tables and health protocols not adhered to. Two of the managers were arrested and charged with the contravention of the Disaster Management Act. Police also confiscated liquor to the value of approximately R600 000,” said Masondo.

Meanwhile, in Silverton in Tshwane police were conducting routine patrols on Friday after the 9pm curfew when they noticed cars parked at a popular franchise restaurant.

On enquiring, police found the restaurant operating and about eleven people drinking alcohol onsite. In the storeroom, police discovered alcohol in ice buckets ready to be served. The manager was arrested and charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Furthermore, police in Gauteng arrested 162 people over the weekend for failure to confine to place of residence during the curfew; and 34 were arrested for failure to wear masks when ordered to do so.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng Major General Tommy Mthombeni led the multi-disciplinary O Kae Molao Operations in Alexandra, Johannesburg, where more than 150 suspects were arrested for various crimes. These suspects were arrested during the roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects as well as stop-and-search activations.

Over 540 suspects were nabbed in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni by the integrated law enforcement agencies made up of SAPS, Metro Police Departments and Gauteng Traffic Police.

Joint intelligence-driven operations were held in Sedibeng and the West Rand where more 290 suspects were arrested for crime and offences such as contravention of National Disaster Management Act, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs.

Police management in the province are concerned about people who undermine the lockdown regulations and continue to contravene the National Disaster Management Act.

“Operations to enforce the regulations will be intensified in the province as long as the people fail to adhere” said Major General Mthombeni.

The arrested suspects will appear in various Magistrate Courts from Monday while others are out on warnings and fines.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD