Breaking News

SA records 2 073 new COVID-19 cases

By SUNDAY WORLD
Covid-19 vaccine

Johannesburg – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa now stands at 1 588 221, with 2 073 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 773 227. Of these, 33 414 tests were conducted since the last report.

Forty-six COVID-19 related deaths have been reported as follows: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 1, Gauteng 19, KwaZulu-Natal 2, Limpopo 18 and Northern Cape 2, which brings the total to 54 557 deaths.


“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

“The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 510 385, representing a recovery rate of 95%,” Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Wednesday.

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 353 181.

– SAnews.gov.za

