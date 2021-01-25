SASSA reassesses Temporary Disability Grants

Johannesburg – Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal, since the process commenced this year.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to visit the offices to reapply for Temporary Disability and Care Dependency Grants in the province.

The reapplication process, which commenced on 5 January 2021, follows the suspension of 43 861 medically related grants that lapsed in December 2020, comprising 40 875 Temporary Disability Grants and 2 986 Care Dependency Grants.

Regional Executive Manager of SASSA KwaZulu-Natal, Themba Matlou, said as of 15 January 2021, the region has assessed 4 007 Temporary Disability Grants and 1 829 Care Dependency Grant cases.

Also read: Workers losing trust in ANC, cautions Cosatu

“The local offices are currently finalising the application process. Other responding clients have been booked to see the SASSA contracted doctors for assessment purposes,” Matlou said.

During his recent visit at the SASSA local office in Pietermaritzburg to assess progress being made in the reapplication process, Matlou said the region has introduced shift work of not more than 50% of staff in the office to allow for social distancing, and to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.

He said the region also plans to finalise the reapplication for all lapsed grants by the end of March 2021.

“This could be finalised even earlier than the set date if the surge subsides. The region is planning to work extended hours and even weekends to finalise these cases before end March 2021.

“We encourage affected citizens to continue reporting to the nearest SASSA office, with a detailed referral report from their treating doctor, which confirms the impact of the medical condition or disability,” Matlou said.

Who qualifies for disability grant?

A disability grant may be awarded as either a permanent grant, which may or may not be subject to a medical review after a certain period of time.

Permanent disability grants are awarded for conditions that impact on the applicant’s ability to work for a period longer than 12 months.

Where the disability or medical condition is likely to improve with treatment or other interventions, the grant may be awarded for a temporary period of between six and 12 months.

After this time, the grant lapses, in accordance with the conditions set in the Social Assistance Act, 2004. If, on lapsing of the grant, the client is still unable to be employed as a result of the disability or medical condition, s/he needs to re-apply for the grant.

For enquiries, beneficiaries can contact SASSA call centre numbers: SASSA National Call Centre 0800 601011, and KZN Regional Office Call Centre 033 846 3400.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD