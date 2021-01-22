Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Many questions beg for answers

Johannesburg – A little bird tells Shwa that Boity Thulo has been spending time with Katlego Maboe.

Is she giving him advice to remain scandal- free in 2021? Is he giving her material for new tracks?

Pearl Modiadie, what happened this time? Relationships are not meant for some of us, nana. Let it be your resolution in 2021.

When will Lindiwe Sisulu develop a soul? The definition of minister of human settlements gets lost in translation with this prima donna. Sies!

Will Pearl Thusi please leave the colourism debate and self-pity in 2021?

What is Nonkanyiso Conco doing in the Real Housewives of Durban reality show? Shwa understands the controversy that the young one was married to Jacob Zuma, but what housewife is she?

To Busi Lurayi, was How To Ruin Christmas based on your real life, or you were just acting out the character? The series was entertaining though.

Bheki Cele – are you afraid of gangsters, baba? You are arresting surfers while Cape Town reeks of gangsterism and the Durban mafiaa are chopping off heads.

When will the government let potential candidates write psychometric tests before taking office? With eThekwini councillor blaming 5G towers for Covivi and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng with his own theories, we are no better off than Donald Trump and his supporters.

When will Zelda la Grange think before she speaks? Do you realise that you and Helen Zille are the same WhatsApp group?

Can Sarah Langa tell Shwa how she remained so fabulous after her epic marriage failure. She never once looked “lonely”.

Will Kefilwe Mabote use every opportunity to show off her fabulous lifestyle?

If death doesn’t stop you, what will? Will Robert Marawa lose weight this year?

His health and all that. Whatever made Metro FM choose Xola Moya Wami, by Master KG and Nomcebo, as song of the year? Big ups to Metro FM Will Warrick “Warras” Stock go for anger management this year?

But even Shwa feels like punching Koshiek Karan sometimes. Why is he even relevant?

Can Jeff Radebe teach his daughter Dbn Gogo about the dangers of Covid?

Was the The Weekend channeling a Michael Jackson look?

Will Mmabatho Montsho ever reveal what attracts her to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi?

Is Thuli Phongolo really dating Duduzane Zuma? What was she doing in Dubai?

Will Marc Lottering ever change his ridiculous hairdo?

Will Boyz II Men ever make it to SA again? Why did they think corona will be done by March?

Can Kim Engelbrecht tell us the point of her No Pants Thursday. Don’t you have roles to pursue?

Shwa sympathises with Jackson Mthembu in his Covid-19 journey. But I hope he didn’t ask for vibrators this time around. Did you?

Does Ntsiki Mazwai realise that Trevor Noah doesn’t give a hoot what she thinks? No one does.

