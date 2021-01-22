E-edition
Breaking News

Shwashwi: New year but it’s already a mad celeb world

By Ashley Lechman
DJ Zinhle.

Johannesburg – The year has hardly started and the world seems to have gone mad. Donald Trump is banned left, right and centre, and Khaya Dlanga is embarrassing himself.

Some said it was a deliberate attempt to misrepresent himself and bully people into silence and gave him the biggest L in 2021.

Khaya Dlanga. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM


We have never seen the house Duma Ka Ndlovu promised a certain actress who was shot by her man.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – 19 July 2007: Interview with South African filmmaker and Muvhango producer Duma Ka Ndlovu. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Elvis Ntombela)

We are still waiting. We love Ria Ledwaba and recall an article where she claimed she wore no knickers.

Has anything changed, sisi?

Mangaliso Ngema, have you sorted out your rehabilitation for your issues? A famous name does not always open doors, you know.

Also, why are you Ngemas so controversial? Respect women, bhuti.

So, is Greg Maloka divorced as his Instagram page is lit. What about your wife? I wonder what Unathi and Bridgette think about this living arrangement.

Greg Maloka. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Especially Unathi, who is known for fabricating stories, claiming she is owed money by people who don’t even have her number. Have you returned the hat dear?

Unathi Nkayi.

Still on Greg, any criminal charges?

Pastor Mboro dear, why not stop driving flashy cars and pay off your house first. Just an idea.

Can Rakgadi tell us who the man she was referring to is? We are helping Stats SA.

So, if DJ Ranaka pulled out of an event to attend Somizi’s wedding, was she an after-thought?

On that topic, is Mohale still married or is his ring invisible?

Can DJ Zinhle please find a decent man this year. Shwashwi is tired of the unbecoming characters she has dated as she deserves better.

DJ Zinhle.

She deserves a good man who won’t cheat on her or be linked to criminal behaviour.

We think she should hook up with Itumeleng Khune, who seems to have very odd marital problems, and of course the rumours that he is still sexting women.

Ok, maybe not him … we will look in jail for you, sisi. Uyanda Mbuli, are you still living with your ex-hubby or are you with friends now?

Uyanda Mbuli

We think it’s a great idea for your son to have both parents under one roof, especially since you smoked the peace pipe.

Oh, how was New York? Did you ever get the loot you demanded during your divorce? Can we please ignore that hurtful Helen Zille this year. If it’s not apartheid tweets, it’s her son or hairstyle.

Please stay on Facebook this year. So, after benefitting from laughing at black people, does anyone know how Leon Schuster is doing?

Zwai Bala must be kicking himself as Melanie Bala, his ex-wife, is sizzling. Zwai, how did you let that one go? Can Tito Mboweni please get a stylist and a chef for obvious reasons.

Melanie Bala.

Could Ayanda Thabethe honestly not find a man who compliments her beauty. We all love Disney but don’t have to relive it.

Ayanda Thabethe.

Bongani Khumalo is probably a great guy but come on, go back to Andile for all we care.

Lucky Montana, how are you these days? Still showing people expensive rugs? You have to focus on a quiet life without scandal because it is possible.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 30: Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) chief executive, Lucky Montana leaves the Hilbrow police station on July 30, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe)

Pule Mabe, we love the diet and the yellow skin, so, are you single? We are not asking for ourselves because we are not worthy.

May 26 2018
ANC spoksperson, Pule Mabe , during the ANC provincial Conference in Limpopo.
PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

So Duduzane Zuma really wants to be president. Wow. Of what?

We love Kevin Malunga because he is fine and principled. Please teach them. In braille if you must. Can you?

Kevin Malunga.

Can somebody tell Angie Motshekga’s hair stylist to stop making a mockery of the minister as we have to look twice to see if those are hats or wigs. Please respect our minister.

How is Zoe Mthiyane and is she over Rapulana and Generations as she will do so much better.

Zoe Mthiyane. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Are Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa still married? We ask because we care.

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa

Lethabo Mathatho, how is the new gig? We have not seen or heard about it, so figured you might know.

Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

So, if Rob Forbes from 5FM is divorced and so is his co-host, Fix, why don’t they get it on?We won’t tell. Fix it.

Robert Forbes of 5FM. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Has Bushiri rid himself of those shiny pimp suits, as really, cash entails a fashion sense, or you can continue with your ungodly acts.

Shepard Bushiri. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

Noma Gigaba, are you ok? Or plotting? Once again, we don’t care.

Malusi and Noma Gigaba.

Sunday World 

Author


