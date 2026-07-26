SIU secures order to freeze former Prasa CEO’s properties linked to R5.6 billion tender

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze two multimillion-rand properties belonging to the former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Group CEO, Tshepo Lucky Montana, in connection with a controversial R5.6 billion IT tender.

Properties under preservation

The order prevents Montana from selling, transferring, or otherwise dealing with the assets pending the outcome of civil proceedings. The properties include:

A Hurlingham, Johannesburg home purchased for R13.5 million.

A Waterkloof, Pretoria property purchased for R2.25 million.

The tribunal also directed the Registrar of Deeds to endorse the title deeds with caveats to block any unauthorised transactions.

Tender investigation

The preservation order stems from an SIU investigation into Prasa’s Integrated Security Access Management System (ISAMS) contract, awarded to Siyangena Technologies, a subsidiary of TMM Holdings. The contract, initially linked to upgrades for the 2010 Fifa World Cup, eventually ballooned to more than R5.6 billion through extensions and additional phases.

Investigators uncovered a direct money trail connecting payments from companies within the TMM group and Precise Trade and Invest 02 (Pty) Ltd to the acquisition of Montana’s properties. Evidence shows that funds flowed through multiple entities before being used to purchase the homes.

Court proceedings

The tribunal has ordered Montana and other respondents to appear on August 11, 2026, to argue why the interim preservation order should not be made final. The SIU must also institute main civil proceedings within 30 days.

SIU’s Mandate

The investigation is being conducted under Proclamation R.153 of 2024, which authorises probes into maladministration and corruption at Prasa between January 2010 and February 2024.

The SIU welcomed the tribunal’s decision, calling it a crucial step in safeguarding public assets. It emphasised its commitment to recovering financial losses, holding individuals accountable and protecting state resources from corruption.

Any evidence of criminal conduct would be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action, it said.

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