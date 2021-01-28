Women can now request for female only drivers via Bolt

Johannesburg – Bolt, the ride-hailing service, has announced that female customers are now able to request that they are driven by female drivers.

The company said that the woman only service was piloted in East London with great success, and they have now made it available across the country, including major centres.

Bolt said there is no extra charge for the service and further stated that 5% of their drivers are female.

This could mean that the wait for a driver could be a while, when using the function.

