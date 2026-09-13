BRICS leaders adopt joint declaration at summit in New Delhi

Leaders of BRICS countries at the 18th BRICS Summit adopted a joint declaration in New Delhi, the capital of India, reiterating their commitment to inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism, calling for international and regional peace and security, and underscoring sustainable and inclusive global economic growth as well as strengthening cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

The New Delhi Declaration, which was signed on Saturday, reiterated the leaders’ commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, representative and accountable international and multilateral system in the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

In the declaration, the leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening multilateralism and multipolarity and to upholding international law, calling for greater and more meaningful participation and representation of emerging markets and developing countries as well as least developed countries in global decision-making processes and structures.

They also stated that they deplore attempts, including by deliberately withholding assessed contributions, to unilaterally undermine the work of global multilateral institutions and impair the implementation of their respective mandates.

The leaders also expressed concern about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of polarisation and fragmentation in the international order, calling for the peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.

They highlighted, in the context of international disputes, the importance of preventive diplomacy and mediation, with the consent of relevant parties, as essential tools to avoid crises and prevent their escalation, in accordance with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter.

Noting that current global challenges are interlinked and impede economic growth while accentuating persistent development gaps across countries and regions, the leaders reiterated the particular importance of sustainable development and inclusive growth in the UN agenda.

The declaration said the leaders recognised that artificial intelligence presents immense opportunities to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all.

Reaffirming the importance of BRICS people-to-people exchanges and initiatives in enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation, the leaders also called for more efforts to respect diversity of cultures, highly value inheritance, innovation and creativity and to jointly advocate robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

The leaders also declared full support for China for its BRICS presidency in 2027 and the holding of the 19th BRICS Summit in China.

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