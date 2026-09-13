Watch: BRICS 3rd ‘golden decade’ to start with China

- The video is titled "Young People Share Their Thoughts on Climate Change."
- It features multiple young individuals discussing their concerns about climate change.
- Participants express worries about the impact of climate change on their future.
- Some speakers suggest actions like reducing plastic use and advocating for policy changes.
- The video aims to raise awareness and encourage youth involvement in environmental issues.
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https://youtu.be/QGJ2PGpHctE?si=Y7F7P99qwT4sbdms