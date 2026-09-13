Brics

Watch: On-Site in New Delhi | BRICS 2027, Eyes on China

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
  • Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Xinhau.
🎧 Listen to this article

https://youtu.be/-HCwsmTRTUs?si=Wq_DC67nHmBnHBwI

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.