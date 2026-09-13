Brics Watch: Why is BRICS called ‘golden bricks’ in China? By Sunday World 13th September 2026 Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow on Google News Share FacebookLinkedinXTelegramWhatsAppCopy URL Dive Deeper Summary Listen Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Xinhau Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Xinhau. 🎧 Listen to this article https://youtube.com/shorts/Xu1PjuG4v24?si=4eKgEAoiz-9OnjII Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Related Share FacebookLinkedinXTelegramWhatsAppCopy URL Related LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. TagsBRICSChinagolden bricks