ACSA gets new pilot

Newly appointed Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO Siphamandla Mthethwa will inherit a clear strategic challenge: strengthening OR Tambo International Airport’s position among the world’s leading aviation hubs.

Mthethwa, who is set to take office in November, takes over at a pivotal moment for African aviation. Competition among the continent’s major airports is intensifying as carriers expand route networks and governments invest heavily in new infrastructure to capture growing passenger and cargo flows.

Global aviation analytics firm OAG’s Megahubs 2026 report shows OR Tambo slipping two places to 40th among the world’s most connected airports. Rival Addis Ababa Bole International Airport climbed 10 places to 50th. The two airports remain Africa’s only representatives in the global top 50.

While Johannesburg remains Africa’s highest-ranked hub, Addis Ababa’s rise highlights the challenge facing South Africa’s flagship airport. Ethiopia has pursued an aggressive hub strategy centred on Ethiopian Airlines, whose rapid expansion has strengthened connectivity across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

For Mthethwa, Acsa’s former chief financial officer, the rankings present a warning and an opportunity. Improving connectivity, attracting new airlines and routes and ensuring operational excellence will be critical if OR Tambo is to consolidate its position as Africa’s premier aviation gateway.

Acsa enters the new leadership era from a position of improving financial health.

According to the company’s latest annual report, revenue for the year ended March this year rose 11.6% to R8.81-billion from R7.89-billion, supported by rising passenger numbers and increased commercial activity. Profit after tax increased to R1.2-billion from R1.14-billion. Growth in property, retail and parking income also boosted earnings.

OAG’s Megahubs ranking measures the number of scheduled international connections available through an airport relative to the destinations it serves. The analysis covered the world’s 100 largest airports and 100 largest international airports by scheduled seats over the 12 months to August this year, using August 2 as the busiest day of the year.

Johannesburg’s model relies on a mix of carriers and regional traffic flows, while Addis Ababa’s growth is driven by Ethiopian Airlines’ expanding long-haul and African network.

In OAG’s Middle East and Africa rankings, Johannesburg placed second behind Dubai and Addis Ababa ranked fifth. Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Casablanca and Sharjah completed the regional top 10.

Johannesburg therefore remains Africa’s leading airport by connectivity, with Addis Ababa in second place.

Cairo was Africa’s largest airport by scheduled seats, with 1.79-million seats this month, followed by Addis Ababa with 1.19-million and Johannesburg with 1.16-million.

Addis Ababa’s capacity grew 6.5% year-on-year, compared with Johannesburg’s 5.0%.

In Ethiopia, Bole International Airport is approaching its annual capacity limits of 25-million passengers. Ethiopian Airlines reported handling 19-million passengers during the financial year ended June last year.

To accommodate growth, Ethiopia has embarked on one of Africa’s most ambitious airport projects. Construction of Bishoftu International Airport, about 40km south-east of Addis Ababa, began in January. The first phase is expected to handle 60 million passengers annually by 2030.The master plan provides for 110 million passengers, four runways and parking for 270 aircraft. Ethiopian Airlines is also expanding the network that will feed the hub, adding services across Africa and Europe.

Johannesburg, by contrast, is pursuing a strategy of upgrading and expanding infrastructure. Acsa is implementing a R14.5-billion, five-year capital investment programme to modernise OR Tambo and improve operational reliability. Current projects include upgraded escalators, and boarding facilities.

Longer-term plans include a R5.7-billion Mid-field Cargo project, expanded logistics infrastructure and a proposed midfield passenger terminal, with major developments scheduled into the early 2030s.

OR Tambo’s competitive advantage remains its established network, with connections to six inhabited continents and one of Africa’s largest aviation footprints by scheduled capacity.

Industry forecasts suggest African passenger traffic growth will outpace the global average this year,.

For Mthethwa, the challenge is clear. OR Tambo must convert South Africa’s geographic position, economic scale and infrastructure spending into stronger global connectivity.