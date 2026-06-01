AECI appoints former Reunert chief Ernest Dickson as group CEO

Industrial and chemicals group African Explosives and Chemical Industries (AECI) has appointed former Reunert Limited chief executive Ernest Dickson as its new group CEO effective on Monday.
Dickson had served as chief executive for industrial group Reunert for 12 years but had spent at least 29 years with the group before jumping ship.
According to AECI, Dickson showed a record of consistent track record in delivering strategic growth, maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, the ability to drive sustained operational excellence and a commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.
‘An honour to lead AECI’
Dickson said he is honoured to lead AECI and looks forward to helping drive its strategy and long-term success.
“It is an honour to be appointed as Group CEO of AECI and I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership teams to advance the Group’s strategic priorities. AECI is a business with a strong heritage and clear foundations, built by its people, and I look forward to contributing to its long and sustained legacy,” said Dickson.
Dickson holds engineering degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand and an MBA with distinction from Wits Business School and is also a member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers.
Current interim CEO Dean Murray will remain in the role until June 30. He has held the position since October 2025.
Board chair hails Dickson’s track record
Philisiwe Sibiya, AECI board chairperson, said the board was confident that Dickson will lead the group into the next phase and benefit all stakeholders.
“The board is delighted to appoint Mr Dickson as Group CEO of AECI. He brings a strong track record of disciplined execution, operational excellence and value creation in complex, listed industrial environments.
“His experience aligns well with AECI’s strategic priorities of strengthening performance, maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety, leadership and delivering sustainable growth,” said Sibiya.
- Ernest Dickson, former Reunert Limited CEO with 12 years in that role and 29 years at the group, has been appointed as AECI's new group CEO effective Monday.
- AECI highlighted Dickson's consistent strategic growth, disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and commitment to long-term shareholder value.
- Dickson expressed honor in leading AECI and aims to advance its strategic priorities, leveraging his engineering and MBA qualifications from the University of the Witwatersrand.
- Interim CEO Dean Murray will continue in his role until June 30, having served since October 2025.
- AECI board chair Philisiwe Sibiya praised Dickson’s strong execution record, operational expertise, and alignment with AECI’s focus on safety, leadership, and sustainable growth.
Dickson had served as chief executive for industrial group Reunert for 12 years but had spent at least 29 years with the group before jumping ship.
Dickson said he is honoured to lead AECI and looks forward to helping drive its strategy and long-term success.
“It is an honour to be appointed as Group CEO of AECI and I look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership teams to advance the Group’s strategic priorities. AECI is a business with a strong heritage and clear foundations, built by its people, and I look forward to contributing to its long and sustained legacy,” said Dickson.
Dickson holds engineering degrees from the University of the
Current interim CEO Dean Murray will remain in the role until June 30. He has held the position since October 2025.
Philisiwe Sibiya, AECI board chairperson, said the board was confident that Dickson will lead the group into the next phase and benefit all stakeholders.
“
“His experience aligns well with AECI’s strategic priorities of strengthening performance, maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety, leadership and delivering sustainable growth,” said Sibiya.