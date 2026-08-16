Africa’s youth workforce shifts from agriculture to services

Africa’s youth workforce is undergoing a transformation, with the services sector expected to overtake agriculture as the continent’s largest employer of young people by 2033, according to the Africa Youth Employment Outlook 2026.

The report, produced by World Data Lab, the Mastercard Foundation and the University of Cape Town’s Development Policy Research Unit, says rapid urbanisation, rising education levels and expanding service industries are reshaping employment opportunities for millions of young Africans.

Africa is home to approximately 532-million people aged between 15 and 35, making it the youngest continent in the world. Last year, around 304-million young Africans were employed, representing 57% of the youth population. The continent’s youth population is expected to grow by a further 132-million people between 2020 and 2030.

Agriculture accounts for 47% of jobs among young people in 2025, or about 143-million

workers. However, the report projects that the services sector will surpass agriculture by 2033, employing an estimated 3.8-million more young people than farming and

related activities.

Services such as retail, transport, logistics, hospitality and trade are projected to grow nearly twice as fast as agriculture between 2015 and 2040. About 20% of jobs in services are classified as formal employment, compared with only 2% in agriculture.

Income differences are also driving the transition. Young Africans working in services earned, on average, 2.6 times more than those employed in agriculture in 2024.

Urbanisation is accelerating the trend. The number of young Africans working in urban

areas increased from 85-million in 2015 to an estimated 115-million in 2025.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) says growth in sectors such as trade, transport, accommodation and food services has been the main source of employment gains as agriculture’s share of youth employment gradually declines.

The report found that 90% of employed young Africans were working in informal jobs in 2025. More than 104-million young workers still lived in households below the international poverty line.

Every year, more than 10-million young people enter Africa’s labour market, yet economic growth patterns create only about 3-million formal jobs. The ILO estimates that

53-million young people in sub-Saharan Africa were not in employment, education or training in 2023.

The report concludes that Africa’s economic future will depend on how effectively

governments, businesses and development partners harness the continent’s growing youth

population.– bird story agency