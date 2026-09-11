Apple unveils thinnest, largest iPhone in foldable Duo

Apple has launched its first ever foldable phone, iPhone Duo, which is expected to hit the market next month.

The book-style dual-screen phone is a 7.6-inch folding inner display and an outer cover, the largest in the history of iPhones and the thinnest in the family.

It features 48-megapixel main camera with a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera while including duo preview on the cover screen to allow owners to see themselves.

The technology giant unveiled the transformational iPhone shortly after John Ternus took over as CEO. He noted that the foldable phone is the biggest change to the iPhone design and user experience.

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The most transformational iPhone yet

John Ternus, Apple CEO, noted that the foldable phone is the biggest change to the iPhone design and user experience.

“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone.

“With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you’re enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or games,” said Ternus.

Built for durability

Apple has placed durability at the centre of its first foldable iPhone, with the new iPhone Duo featuring a titanium body, reinforced internal structure and a precision-engineered hinge designed to withstand repeated opening and closing.

The company says the iPhone Duo is built to feel solid despite its foldable design, which has traditionally raised concerns about durability. The device is made from Grade 5 titanium and has a mirror-polished finish, while its hinge cover is 3D-printed and given a contrasting micro-blasted finish.

Advanced everyday protection

Apple has also strengthened the phone’s protection against everyday damage. Ceramic Shield protects the back, while Ceramic Shield 2 on the front offers three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation. The phone is also rated IP68 for resistance to water, splashes and dust.

The company said the mechanism has been designed to precisely control the opening and closing of the phone while supporting the centre of the display when it is opened.

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