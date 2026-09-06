Boards must wake up before our water runs dry

For generations, corporate South Africa treated water as an abundant utility. Facility managers turned on the tap, paid the municipal bill and gave the resource little further consideration. That luxury is gone.

Deteriorating municipal infrastructure, frequent water cuts and declining water quality have transformed water security from an operational concern into a strategic business risk.

It demands attention at board level. For modern companies, water stewardship is a core leadership duty that affects business survival, legal compliance and long-term success.

Business leaders are under pressure from both ends of the value chain. From the top down, investors, banks and strict environmental standards demand openness about how much water companies use and how they protect the environment. From the ground up, operational teams face challenges as unreliable municipal supply, infrastructure failures and water quality concerns disrupt activities.

When poor municipal water supply stops production lines or dirty wastewater breaks environmental laws, the financial hit is immediate. Businesses are forced to choose between paying massive fines or spending large sums of money on emergency repairs.

Under this pressure, water has shifted from a minor monthly expense into a top business risk.

To take back control, boards need to know which of their facilities sit in water-stressed areas or depend on fragile water supplies.

Executive leaders must connect with site managers to understand how shortages impact everything from manufacturing output to employee health and community relations.

Protecting a business requires serious planning at the executive level. Leadership teams must prepare for long municipal outages, water quality that drops below safe working levels and sharp increases in water tariffs and fines.

Factoring the rising costs and risks into financial planning is a basic duty for any director.

Forward-thinking companies are discovering that active water stewardship creates real business advantages.

Moving towards a circular water model allows businesses to grow without relying entirely on fresh water. Investing in on-site water recycling, greywater systems and advanced treatment technology enables companies to insulate themselves from municipal supply problems while turning environmental responsibility into operational strength. By taking stress off municipal systems, businesses help secure water for the surrounding community.

Water stewardship is no longer an act of corporate philanthropy. It is a requirement for organisations seeking to remain competitive, resilient and sustainable in a resource-constrained world.

• Erasmus is the managing director at Sanitech, the largest sanitation company in SA