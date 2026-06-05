Canal+ targets lower DStv subscriptions through bundled streaming

Cash-strapped DStv subscribers could soon see some relief as Canal+ moves to reduce monthly subscription costs.

The French media giant, which now owns MultiChoice, is exploring plans to bring its global streaming platform to DStv users and is expected to introduce more flexible and potentially more affordable options.

Canal+ group executive Maxime Saada confirmed that the super app, aimed to combine content from DStv and Canal+ into a single unified service, is currently in the works. He explained that this merger reduces the operation costs for three different apps including the now defunct Showmax.

Major international platforms in the mix

The app is also expected to include content partnerships with major international platforms such as Apple TV, Warner Bros, and Discovery’s HBO Max.

“There were a lot of price increases with MultiChoice on the customer database, as well as existing customers and we will be very careful of these increases because again the priority is to boost the customer acquisitions and we are very focused on boosting the base of customers and we have to do the actions required to do that,” said Saadat.

He said the cost of setting up DStv in South Africa before David arrived was €38 for a dish and installation and was roughly three times higher than the setup cost in French-speaking Africa.

Promise to bring costs down

He said the company’s first step was to renegotiate prices, using its larger scale to bring costs down. As a result, the price of setup boxes was reduced, and all the savings are being passed on to customers, cutting the cost to €24.

As it stands, DSTv has several monthly subscriptions including access at R99, Family deal at R299, Compact at R299, R549 for compact plus and premium package worth R699.

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa chief executive, said the merger makes it possible for the company to serve one streaming service for all 40-million customers across the world.

“It is an economy of scale, if we were to invest in three technologies that would ultimately bring up the customer budget because it is cost to the company,” said Saadat.

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