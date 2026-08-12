Checkers, Sixty60 drive Shoprite’s R18bn growth

Shoprite Holdings has shown growth in the digital commerce platform in the year to June, with Sixty60 sales jumping 34.5% to R25.5-billion and Checkers sales increasing by 10%.

The strong performance helped the retail group increase merchandise sales from continuing operations by 7.2% to about R270-billion in the 52 weeks to June 28 2026, adding about R18-billion in sales compared with the previous year.

Checkers and Checkers Hyper, including Checkers LiquorShop, recorded sales growth of 10%, while Checkers LiquorShop alone increased sales by 14.5%. The group further added 72 stores across the Checkers brands during the year.

Role of e-commerce strengthened

The growth in Sixty60 comes as consumers increasingly use digital channels to buy groceries and other products, strengthening the role of e-commerce within Shoprite’s broader retail strategy.

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The group’s core Supermarkets RSA business, which accounts for 84.5% of total group sales, increased sales by 7.1%, generating an additional R15-billion during the year. This was well ahead of the 2% growth recorded by the wider retail market, according to NielsenIQ.

Shoprite said the performance came despite a low-inflation environment. Like-for-like sales increased by 2%, while internal selling price inflation in the South African supermarket business was only 0.8%, below the 3.9% food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation recorded by Stats SA during the period.

The group’s focus on affordability was particularly seen in its Shoprite and Usave brands, which together with Shoprite LiquorShop reported sales growth of 4.3%.

Shoprite said Shoprite and Usave continued to record very low selling price inflation, with Shoprite reporting price deflation of 0.1% for the year and Usave deflation of 0.6%. Shoprite LiquorShop increased sales by 10.6%.

Increase in number of stores

Overall, the company added 26 stores during the year, including 115 supermarkets, 93 liquor stores and 54 new formats, taking the total number of corporate-owned and operated stores to 2 839.

However, Shoprite’s OK Franchise stores dopped to 573 from 615 after 51 stores were closed during the second half of the year as the business remained subdued.

The group’s newer formats, including Petshop Science, Uniq Clothing by Checkers, Checkers Outdoor and Little Me, recorded sales growth of 57.3%.

Petshop Science added 41 stores to reach 185, while Checkers Outdoor added three stores and Uniq Clothing added 13 stores.The group’s pharmacy operations increased sales by 9.2%, with Medirite and Medirite Plus sales rising 12.3%. Transpharm, the group’s pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor, recorded sales growth of 7.8%.

The sales growth is expected to translate into higher earnings. Shoprite expects headline earnings per share from continuing operations to increase by between 9.7% and 14.7% for the year.

Adjusted diluted headline earnings per share are expected to rise by between 10% and 15%.

“During the year the Group completed the sale of its non-South African furniture business (excluding Angola and Mozambique) to Pepkor Holdings Ltd effective 1 October 2025.

“Proceeds in the amount of R568 million were received during our second half period. The sale of the South African Furniture division remains subject to approval by the Competition Tribunal,” the company said.

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