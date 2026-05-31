City of Cape Town’s proposed sale of CTICC raises opposition’s ire

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) would be better positioned to grow its market share and attract more international events if ownership were transferred to a commercially agile company, says the City of Cape Town.

It says the proceeds from the proposed sale of its majority stake in CTICC will be used to fund service delivery.

The city’s shareholding in the CTICC is 72.7%. The Western Cape government holds 22.2% and Sunwest International 5.1%.

Mayoral committee member for finance Siseko Mbandezi said the proposed sale would not alter the CTICC’s importance in the city’s economic ecosystem.

“The land would remain in the ownership of the city and the facility would remain a conference venue. The proceeds will be invested in service delivery.”

Strategic asset

However, the city’s rationale for the sale has drawn the ire of opposition parties, who have rejected the proposal to sell its majority shareholding for R885-million. Their argument is that the city is selling off a strategic asset that has contributed billions to the local economy.

“Time and again, we have witnessed a pattern where public infrastructure and strategic assets are viewed primarily through the lens of financial transactions rather than their broader social and economic value to residents,” ANC Cape Town caucus leader Ndithini Tyhido said.

When the sale proposal was initially advanced, the city embarked on a 30-day public participation process – from September 5 to October 6, 2025 – inviting the public and stakeholders to comment.

The outcome was tabled before the council in December 2025. The council subsequently made an in-principle decision through Resolution CM15/12/25 to proceed with the potential sale.

Tyhido said the ANC caucus believed that the CTICC had consistently demonstrated its value to the people of Cape Town.

“Selling the city’s stake now would amount to sacrificing a strategic public asset for a one-off financial gain, while forfeiting future benefits and influence over an institution that remains critical to the city’s economic development agenda,” he said.

“At a time when Cape Town faces mounting service delivery challenges, growing inequality, housing backlogs and infrastructure needs in poorer communities, the city should be focused on leveraging strategic assets like the CTICC to drive inclusive economic growth rather than relinquishing ownership.”

Disclosure and transparency

GOOD party caucus leader Suzette Little said there should be full disclosure of the specialist reports, independent market valuations, future revenue projections, liabilities, transaction structures and any discussions that might have taken place with prospective purchasers.

“Cape Town cannot continue demanding more from households while quietly disposing of assets that help generate the very revenue it claims to need,” Little said

Mbandezi said a commercial attorney had been appointed to provide guidance on the implementation of a transparent and competitive process for engaging potential investors.

“The City of Cape Town has supported the growth of this asset over the years. To date, this asset has created or sustained more than 169 000 jobs, contributed R58 billion to the Western Cape’s GDP and added R66.9 billion to South Africa’s GDP.”

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