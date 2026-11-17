Sasol has launched a US$750 million (about R13-billion) convertible bond offering as part of a refinancing strategy designed to extend its debt maturity profile, lower borrowing costs and further strengthen its balance sheet.

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The energy and chemicals group said its subsidiary, Sasol Financing USA LLC, intends to issue US$750 million in guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2032 while simultaneously seeking to buy back up to all of its existing US$750 million 4.5% convertible bonds maturing in 2027.

READ: Sasol expands cleaner diesel offering to Western Cape motorists

The transaction would effectively shift a major debt repayment obligation from 2027 to 2032, easing near-term refinancing pressure and providing the company with greater financial flexibility.

Lower funding costs

Proceeds from the new bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including repurchasing the existing notes and refinancing debt.

The proposed bonds are expected to carry a coupon of between 2.75% and 3.25%, significantly lower than the 4.5% coupon attached to the 2027 bonds.

To secure participation in the buyback programme, Sasol Financing International is offering bondholders US$215,000 for every US$200,000 bond held, plus accrued interest.

Convertible bond terms

The company is targeting the repurchase of up to 100% of the outstanding bonds, which will be cancelled once acquired.

The proposed 2032 bonds will be convertible into Sasol ordinary shares, cash or a combination of both, subject to shareholder approval.

The conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of between 40% and 45% above the company’s prevailing share price.

The offering is conditional on investors tendering at least 50% of the outstanding principal amount of the 2027 bonds into the repurchase programme.

Sasol expects to seek shareholder approval for the conversion feature within 14 months of issuance.

The refinancing comes as Sasol continues to make progress in repairing its balance sheet.

Impairments remain a concern

The company recently reported an 11% reduction in net debt to US$3.3 billion and an improvement in gearing to 43.5% from 54% a year earlier.

It also delivered a 17% increase in adjusted EBITDA to R60.7 billion, while earnings rose to R14.5 billion from R7.7 billion in the previous financial year.

Read more: Sasol posts stronger earnings as debt falls, but impairments remain challenge

However, those gains were overshadowed by R16.8 billion in impairments recorded during the year, primarily linked to the Secunda liquid fuels refinery, the polyethylene business and the Mozambique Production Sharing Agreement gas development.

The write-downs highlighted ongoing pressure on parts of Sasol’s asset portfolio despite stronger operational performance, reinforcing the importance of maintaining financial flexibility and securing lower-cost, longer-dated funding.