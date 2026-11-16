Sasol expands cleaner diesel offering to Western Cape motorists

Energy and chemicals group Sasol is expanding the availability of its ultra-low-sulphur diesel to the Western Cape, giving motorists in the province greater access to fuel designed to meet the requirements of modern diesel engines.

The company announced that its Turbodiesel ULS 10ppm will be introduced at 21 participating service stations across the province, replacing the existing 50ppm diesel offering at these locations. The expansion follows the introduction of the product at selected KwaZulu-Natal service stations in 2024, building on its established availability in inland markets.

Play advert

The expansion comes shortly after rival fuel retailer Engen introduced its new V-Max petrol and diesel range, which the company says is formulated to improve fuel economy, engine cleanliness and protection.

Advertisement

READ: Engen takes on premium fuel rivals with new V-Max range

The diesel contains a maximum sulphur concentration of 10 parts per million (ppm), significantly lower than the 50ppm grade it replaces. Lower sulphur levels are particularly important for modern diesel vehicles equipped with advanced emissions-control technologies, including diesel particulate filters and catalytic converters.

These systems are designed to reduce harmful exhaust emissions, although their effectiveness depends partly on the quality of fuel used. According to Sasol, the product also contains additives intended to prevent deposits in fuel injectors, protect fuel-system components against wear and corrosion, and reduce foaming during refuelling.

The company says these properties can help maintain engine performance and fuel efficiency over time. However, actual benefits will depend on factors including vehicle condition, maintenance and driving habits.

Pertunia Sibanyoni, Sasol Energy’s Vice President for Mobility and Marketing, said the expansion reflected changing vehicle technology requirements. “Expanding Sasol Turbodiesel ULS 10ppm into the Western Cape gives more customers access to a high-quality fuel option designed to support cleaner engine performance and help them get the most from their diesel vehicles,” Sibanyoni said.

Sasol says the fuel is also suitable for older diesel engines, broadening its potential customer base beyond owners of newer vehicles.

READ: TUT SunChaser wins 2026 Sasol Solar Challenge as hydrogen enters 2028 plans

Participating service stations include locations in Paarl, George, Somerset West, Kleinmond, Ottery, Observatory, Maitland, Kommetjie and Melkbosstrand. Motorists will be able to identify the fuel through dedicated pump markings and forecourt branding.

Customers will continue earning 30 Sasol Rewards points for every litre purchased.

Sasol has not disclosed whether the new diesel grade will carry a price premium over the 50ppm product it replaces.

Sign up to our WhatsApp channel for the latest news, delivered directly to you as it breaks.