Retail and FMCG

Truworths deals big blow to former executive in court

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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Truworths has won in court.
Truworths has beaten its former executive Pieter Maritz in court.
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an appeal by former Truworths executive Pieter Maritz against an enforcement of a restraint-of-trade agreement, ruling that the matter had become moot as the 12-month restraint period was effectively at an end.
  • In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, the SCA upheld a Western Cape High Court order that had enforced a restraint preventing Maritz from taking up employment with TymeBank or competing businesses for a year after leaving Truworths.
  • However, the appeal court declined to consider the substantive merits of the dispute, finding that any ruling would have no practical effect because the restraint period was due to expire on August 31 2026, just two weeks after the appeal was heard.
  • “The purpose of the interdictory relief was rendered obsolete and ineffective,” Judge of Appeal TV Norman said in the unanimous judgment.
  • Dispute rooted in executive departure The case stemmed from Maritz’s departure from Truworths in 2025 after a decade with the retailer, where he rose from senior risk analyst to executive responsible for risk and analytics.

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