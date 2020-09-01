Dineo Molefe appointed MTN SA CFO

Mobile carrier MTN today announced the appointment of T-Systems boss Dineo Molefe as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its South African operations.

MTN in a statement said the appointment of Molefe who is currently the CEO of T-Systems South Africa is with effect from the beginning of December.

“Dineo brings a wealth of experience to MTN South Africa having served as Chief Financial Officer and held executive positions within the ICT, investment management and energy sectors. She has held senior roles at Vodacom, Thebe Investments and the Industrial Development Corporation (“IDC”)and has an established track record of leading and managing complex business transformation programs,” MTN said.

Meanwhile, MTN has also announced the appointment of Sugentharan Perumal as acting Group CFO. He temporarily replaces Ralph Mupita, who has been appointed as Group President and CEO.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo