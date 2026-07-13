DKMS offers R2.2m funding opportunity for blood cancers research

Scientists and early-career doctors have been invited to apply for a share of a multi-million-rand grant aimed at improving the diagnosis, treatment and care of patients with blood cancers and other blood disorders.

The DKMS Impact Grant is a programme designed to support locally led research and healthcare initiatives in Africa, Central and South America, and South and Southeast Asia.

Through its charitable foundation, DKMS Stiftung Leben Spenden, the organisation will award funding to up to three projects.

Each successful project can receive as much as €120,000 (about R2.2-million) over two years, with the possibility of a further two-year extension if progress is satisfactory.

Thomas Klingebiel, member of the DKMS Board of Trustees, said innovation should not be limited by geography or available resources.

“Through the DKMS Impact Grant, we want to empower physicians and scientists who understand the challenges in their healthcare systems best and enable them to develop solutions that create lasting benefits for patients.

“By investing in local innovation, we hope to improve access to haematology care where it is needed most,” said Klingebiel.

Countries where patients struggle to access timely diagnosis

The grant is aimed at early-career physicians and scientists working in countries where patients often struggle to access timely diagnosis, specialist treatment and ongoing care for malignant and non-malignant haematological diseases.

In addition to financial support, selected projects may receive free diagnostic services, including HLA tissue typing, as well as technical support from DKMS specialists.

Researchers can apply for funding to conduct studies that generate new knowledge or develop practical solutions that improve access to diagnosis, treatment, management of complications and supportive care. Projects that strengthen healthcare capacity are also eligible.

The application process will take place in two stages. Applicants must first submit a Letter of Intent, after which shortlisted candidates will be invited to prepare a full proposal.

The closing date for the applications is August 30.

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