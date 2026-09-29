South Africa’s foreign direct investment inflows pick up in Q2

South Africa recorded foreign direct investment inflows of R49.8 billion ($3.03 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, up from R20.3 billion in the previous quarter, the central bank said on Tuesday.
• The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the higher inflows were due to a local telecommunications company receiving debt funding from a non-resident parent company. It did not disclose which company because the transaction was not public.
• Portfolio investments switched to an outflow of 9.0 billion rand in April-June, from an inflow of 9.0 billion rand in the previous three months.
• Non-residents sold domestic equity securities amounting to 34.2 billion rand and acquired domestic debt securities amounting to 25.1 billion rand during the second quarter.
• The acquisition of debt securities was partly offset by the redemption of a $1.25 billion international bond by national government, the central bank said.
- South Africa's foreign direct investment inflows rose to R49.8 billion ($3.03 billion) in Q2 2026 from R20.3 billion in Q1 2026.
- The increase was driven by a local telecommunications company receiving debt funding from a non-resident parent company, according to the South African Reserve Bank.
- Portfolio investments shifted to an outflow of 9.0 billion rand in Q2 2026, compared to an inflow of 9.0 billion rand in Q1 2026.
- Non-residents sold domestic equity securities worth 34.2 billion rand and acquired domestic debt securities worth 25.1 billion rand in Q2 2026.
- The acquisition of debt securities was partially offset by the national government's redemption of a $1.25 billion international bond.