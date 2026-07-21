Fintech innovation turns township shops into payment hubs

Informal retailers are becoming important payment hubs in townships and rural communities after Shop2Shop and Pay@ launched a service that allows customers to pay everyday bills at local neighbourhood shops using existing card machines.

The partnership, which was launched at the end of April 2026, enables Shop2Shop traders to process payments for more than 500 billers, including municipalities, retailers and store accounts, through the Shop2Shop vending application.

The platform has processed more than 25 000 transactions worth over R6-million, with the average payment amounting to R240.

Annelene Dippenaar, Shp2Shop chief business officer said the initiative is designed to make bill payments more accessible for customers who previously had to travel to towns or cities to settle accounts.

“What we love about this solution is that it makes payments accessible to underserved communities. The local shop becomes a little business-in-a-box and a neighbourhood payment point.

“The trader earns a new income stream with no new machine and no cost, customers get formal service on their doorstep, and the money stays inside the community instead of leaving it.

The service is available to both banked and unbanked customers because payments can be made either in cash or by card.

This flexibility is expected to help consumers pay their accounts on time while reducing the risk of late payment penalties and damage to their credit records.

The service recorded more than 11 000 transactions during May, its first full month of operation, before growing to 18 000 transactions over the following four weeks.

The highest demand has come from customers making payments linked to mobile phone financing and fibre services, highlighting growing demand for digital connectivity in the informal economy.

Shop2Shop and Pay@ plan to expand the platform further by introducing services such as cash deposits, payouts and additional bill payment options.

Lani van der Merwe said: “Pay@’s mission has always been to make payments seamless, simple and accessible as possible. partnering with Shop2Shop brings that to life. A customer no longer has to trave kilometres into town and lose time or wages just to pay a bill.”

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