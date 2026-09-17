FMCG market recovers, but shoppers remain selective

Consumers have spent more on everyday consumer goods as the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market returned to growth.

The Brand Footprint 2026 analysis by Worldpanel by Numerator showed that consumer spending on FMCG products increased 3.3% in 2025, reversing a 2.4% decline in 2024. The recovery saw households make about 3.9 million brand choices during the year, while 62% of South Africa’s 100 most chosen FMCG brands recorded a growth in value.

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Consumers careful about where they spend

Nick Barrett, country manager of Worldpanel by Numerator South Africa, said the return to spending growth was an important shift for the FMCG market, although the benefits were not being shared equally across brands.

“This is an important shift for South Africa’s FMCG market. Spending has returned to growth, but the benefits are not being shared equally across brands. Consumers remain highly selective about where they spend their money, and the continued strength of local and regional brands shows just how important relevance remains,” said Barret.

Local brands consumers’ favourites

The data highlighted the continued strength of South African and regional brands, which accounted for 61% of consumer choices among the country’s top 100 most chosen FMCG brands.

Coca-Cola retained its position as South Africa’s most chosen FMCG brand, generating 180 million consumer reach points (CRPs), followed by Sunlight with 138.4 million. Albany recorded 128.3 million, SASKO 127.7 million and Clover 125.1 million CRPs.

Albany was one of the notable movers in the rankings, climbing two positions to third place, while SASKO and Clover each dropped one position.

However, the increase in spending did not translate into greater consumer reach for all brands. Only 49% of the Top 100 brands increased their CRP while 51% recorded declines.

CRP measures the number of households reached by a brand and how frequently those households choose it.

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Room for growth

Despite the dominance of established brands, the report found that there is still significant room for growth through attracting new customers. Nearly half of the Top 100 brands reach fewer than 50% of South African households.

For larger brands, increasing how frequently existing customers buy their products is becoming increasingly important, while smaller and medium-sized brands have greater scope to grow by reaching more households.

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