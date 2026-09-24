Former trade unionist Marcel Golding’s firm profit falls amid expansion drive

According to the results, AOE reported revenue of R954.5-million, up from R873.6-million in the previous financial year, reflecting growth across its portfolio of retail, technology, media and investment businesses.

However, profit attributable to shareholders declined to R3.5-million from R12.6-million, while headline earnings per share fell to 35.57 cents from 110.01 cents. Basic earnings per share dropped to 29.34 cents, down from 106.44 cents a year earlier.

Strategic shift towards technology

AOE is a diversified investment holding company with interests spanning retail, technology, property, water infrastructure and media services.

A key feature of the year was AOE’s move to strengthen its position in the technology sector.

The group acquired a controlling interest in Byte Orbit, a company that develops software products. The acquisition provides AOE with direct exposure to the growing digital economy and broadens the group’s revenue base beyond its traditional operations.

Byte Orbit subsequently acquired Next Orbit, further expanding the software firm’s capabilities and market reach. The transactions form part of AOE’s wider strategy to build a diversified investment portfolio capable of generating sustainable long-term growth.

Management said the technology investment represents a significant step in repositioning the group for future opportunities in software development and digital transformation services.

Increased exposure to water infrastructure

AOE also deepened its investments in infrastructure.

The group increased its effective shareholding in Ombrecorp Trading (RF) Proprietary Limited from 52% to 70%, strengthening its participation in the water infrastructure sector.

Water security remains one of South Africa’s major economic and development challenges, making the sector an increasingly important area for investment. AOE disclosed that legal proceedings relating to its investment in SA Water Works remain unresolved. While the company continues to monitor developments, management maintained that the group is financially stable and capable of absorbing the associated risks.

At the same time, AOE increased its holding in Belper Investments from 84.75% to 100%, taking full ownership of the investment vehicle.

The transactions aimed to consolidate strategic assets and enhance the group’s ability to benefit from future growth opportunities.

Retail and media

Its retail operations are anchored by the Queenspark fashion business, while its property portfolio is managed through Belper Investments Proprietary Limited.

The group also operates in media logistics and broadcasting support through Telemedia, providing content distribution and media services to clients in the broadcasting industry. Together, these businesses give AOE exposure to consumer retail, commercial property, technology, utilities and media sectors, reducing reliance on any single source of earnings.

Earnings impacted by incentive awards

The company’s remuneration disclosures reveal a substantial increase in executive pay, largely driven by share-based incentive awards.

AOE Chief executive officer Golding received total remuneration of R5.249-million during the year, compared with R1.115-million in 2025. The package included a basic salary of R524,000 and share-based payments worth R4.725-million.

Finance director WD Nel received R2.025-million in total remuneration, compared with R313,000 in the previous year. The amount consisted entirely of share-based payments.

Combined remuneration for executive directors increased to R7.274 million, up from R1.428 million the previous year.

The increase comes at a time when shareholder earnings declined significantly, a development likely to attract scrutiny from investors monitoring executive pay and company performance.

Key management remuneration also increases

Compensation for senior management outside the boardroom also rose sharply.

KA White received remuneration totalling R4.299-million, while CL Lloyd received R2.025-million. Total remuneration paid to key management personnel reached R6.324-million.

Together, executive directors and key management personnel accounted for a significant portion of the group’s total remuneration expenses for the year.

AOE’s non-executive directors received a combined R1.164-million in fees and committee remuneration.

Board chairman MR Molosiwa earned R221,000, while PM Naylor received R463,000. Other non-executive directors included HB Roberts, who earned R228,000, and B Ntshingwa, who received R252,000.

Total directors’ and key management remuneration amounted to R14.762 million, compared with R5.911 million in the previous year.

Stronger balance sheet despite profit pressure

Despite lower profitability, AOE ended the financial year with a stronger financial position.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to R104.9-million from R66.2-million, while total assets expanded to R1.35-billion, up from R1.23 billion in the previous year.

The company’s equity base also strengthened, providing additional support for future investments and acquisitions.

Management said the group remained adequately capitalised and retained sufficient liquidity resources to meet its obligations and pursue strategic opportunities.

No dividend for ordinary shareholders

The board elected not to declare an ordinary dividend for the year, choosing instead to retain capital within the business to fund growth initiatives and investment opportunities.

Preference shareholders received dividends amounting to R33,000.