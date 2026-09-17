Godongwana says it’s back to the drawing board, after Concourt trashes Procurement Act

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has broken his silence following a Constitutional Court ruling setting aside the Public Procurement Act, 2024, saying he respects the ruling and will consult parliamentary leaders on the way forward after the landmark ruling declared the legislation unconstitutional.

Godongwana said this in a statement issued after the judgement, saying he had taken note of the court’s finding that the Act was adopted in a manner inconsistent with the Constitution and was therefore invalid.

The unanimous Constitutional Court ruling invalidated the Public Procurement Act before it could be brought into operation, finding that Parliament failed to facilitate public participation adequately during the legislative process.

The Act was intended to create a single national procurement framework, replacing a fragmented regime governed by multiple laws and regulations.

Treasury defends need for reform

Despite the setback, the Treasury signalled that procurement reform remains a priority, arguing that South Africa’s current procurement environment is failing to meet constitutional objectives and continues to be undermined by widespread governance weaknesses.

Godongwana said public procurement is a critical instrument for economic growth and development but that such goals cannot be achieved through a weak procurement system.

According to the statement, the existing framework remains plagued by corruption, fraud, financial losses, poor planning, weak institutional capacity, irregular expenditure and failures to sufficiently support domestic industries.

National Treasury argued that these shortcomings have been repeatedly highlighted in official reports, media investigations and commissions of inquiry into state governance and procurement practices.

Court leaves door open for new legislation

The Constitutional Court acknowledged that Parliament remains free to pursue new procurement legislation, provided it complies with constitutional requirements relating to public participation.

Citing paragraph 119 of the judgement, the minister pointed to the court’s observation that it would be inappropriate for judges to direct Parliament on how to remedy the defects in the legislative process. The court stated that lawmakers are free to proceed with enacting the Act or similar legislation, provided they follow a constitutionally compliant public participation process.

The ruling leaves open the possibility of a revised procurement bill being introduced after renewed consultation.

Consultations on way forward

Godongwana said he would first assess the implications of the judgement before engaging the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces on the appropriate response.

“Accordingly, after studying the implications of the judgement, the Minister of Finance will engage the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces on the way forward,” the statement said.

For businesses, suppliers and investors that operate in the public procurement market, the judgment preserves the status quo by keeping existing procurement legislation in force. However, it also delays the introduction of a unified procurement regime that the government had argued would strengthen oversight, improve efficiency and provide greater policy certainty.

The Treasury maintained that the need for procurement reform remains unchanged despite the legal defeat.

“It remains my commitment, with the support of the National Treasury, to advance the requisite public procurement legislative reforms as guided by the Constitutional Court judgement,” the minister said.

The judgement means government must now decide whether to restart the legislative process for a revised procurement law, a process that would require substantially broader public consultation to meet constitutional standards.