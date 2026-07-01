Government not threatened, deportations to continue

The government said it was not threatened by the marches against illegal immigration after the nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday. The demonstrations were led by civil organisation March and March’s affiliates, pleading with government to deal with illegal immigration and undocumented.

Following the demonstrations, the Interministerial Committee on Migration (IMC) confirmed that it would continue looking into immigration laws and policies to allow for conversations between citizens, the government, and the rest of the continent.

Speaking at the briefing at the GCIS building in Pretoria, minister of justice and constitutional development and chair of the IMC, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said government was pleased with the peaceful demonstrations and the concerns raised.

“Government particularly welcomes the fact that most participants rejected violence, vigilantism, intimidation, provocation, looting and damage to property. Such actions have no place in a constitutional democracy and undermine the goals of safety and economic prosperity that communities seek to achieve.

Strengthening enforcement of immigration laws

“As government, we wish to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to implementing the Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management as announced by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa. This five-point plan focuses on strengthening the enforcement of immigration and labour laws, securing our borders, improving migration management systems, closing legislative and policy gaps, and working with countries across the continent to address migration challenges in a coordinated way,” said Kubayi.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the country has remained ready to deal with illegal immigration in the SADC region and the rest of the continent.

“We are ready to discuss both the pull and push factors that make us the host country of many people wherein ordinarily we should not be holding them,” said Ntshavheni.

She highlighted that part of the pull factor is economic development, and they are working with Africa to ensure that it develops.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia stated that the police’s work on the ground was still ongoing, as they expected further demonstrations throughout the night.

“There might as well be sporadic incidents of violence, but the police are not being demobilised; they are present to deal with any eventuality, as I kept saying in the lead-up on June 30, and I think you can see that we were serious about the claim that we were making that we expected June 30 to be a normal day,” said Cachalia.

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